It’s a Love in for West Norfolk...

People of West Norfolk came together on Valentine’s Day to celebrate their love for the region.

Love West Norfolk Day created a sense of pride throughout the borough as people took to social media to share what they believe makes the area so special.

Jo Maule of Community Action Norfolk

Tony Hall, chief executive of Freebridge Community Housing and chairman of West Norfolk Strategy Group, which supports the campaign, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support from the public who have been telling us loudly and proudly what they love about West Norfolk.

“It has been fantastic to have so many people keen to celebrate the area, and we have really been pleased to have involvement of local businesses too.

“There is a real sense of pride in the area, deservedly so because we have so many amazing things to do, places to visit, and beautiful scenery here in this part of the world.

“We are so grateful for everyone who has joined in with the Love West Norfolk campaign, both on the day and since we launched in January.”

Chief executive of West Norfolk BC Ray Harding

The campaign is headed by community leaders including the chief executive and leader of West Norfolk Council, and senior executives of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The College of West Anglia, Freebridge Community Housing, Community Action Norfolk, and the Clinical Commissioning Group, and Norfolk County Council are also backing this campaign.

Campaign coordinator Michelle Gant, who is overseeing Love West Norfolk’s social media platforms, said: “I was thrilled with the response. It was amazing to see so many people involved.

“My favourite bit was how people greet each other online with ‘Happy #LoveWestNorfolk Day!’

“There was such an outpouring of pride and affection in West Norfolk that was just a joy to behold.”

Ms Gant said #LoveWestNorfolk was trending locally on Twitter for a short while on Wednesday as people took to the platform to share photographs, videos as well as their favourite things about the borough.