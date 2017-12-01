It’s a Peaky Blinder at the Hoodlums Ball

Calling all you fans of the cult BBC TV drama Peaky Blinders, tonight it is time to pull on your flat caps and waistcoats and head to the Hoodlum’s Ball.

The event is being held at St Nicholas Chapel and will include live music from The Thinking Men and The Shackleton Trio.

Triston Finnis and Piea

There is also sounds from DJ/producer Mojo Filter (curator and performer for Secret Garden Party, Wilderness, Bestival).

The Lynn chapel will be featuring vintage showreel virtual horseracing and a charity bookmaker, a hog roast, licensed bar with craft beers and cocktails..

Guests are invited to wear Peaky Blinders fancy dress.

Twisted Melon & Pia Plum events have joined forces to put together a number of events.

The idea is to give the people of West Norfolk something very different, hosting themed events at weird and wonderful venues not usually associated with an evening out, while also raising funds for local charities and organisations.

Triston said: After the success off hosting a very different one-off wedding festival at Happy Valley, in Grimston earlier in the year we decided to carry on.

“Using the skill sets of both companies we are ables to provide the complete package of a bespoke event from venue dressing, food, drink, entertainment and live music.”

“The Hoodlums Ball is an evening based on the popular TV series Peaky Blinders which is now just starting its fourth season.

“We chose St Nicks as it gives us the right feel for the event. very traditional, old fashioned and organic but also extremely grand and extravagant.”

The event will be raising funds for the Lynn-based homeless charity, the Purfleet Trust, who Twisted Melon will be working closely with during its jubilee anniversary year.