It’s a wet Christmas as West Norfolk endures flooding

It may not have been a white Christmas, but for residents in West Norfolk it has certainly been a wet festive period after a number of areas flooded.

Disruption was recorded in several locations across the borough as rainwater built up, including at Terrington St Clement, Docking and West Rudham.

Robert Brockwell, of Terrington St Clement, sent in a photo to the Lynn News that he took of the flooding in the village on Wednesday.

He said: “Nice sunset of Norfolk’s newest river at Northgate Way, Terrington St Clement.”

And the village was not alone, as flooding was reported on the road between Docking and Stanhoe and also at West Rudham.

One resident said on Facebook on Wednesday: “Late morning we went to Fakenham and we found the road between Docking and Stanhoe flooded, we were driving the Mini and the water was so deep that the wheels weren’t gripping the road.

“The depth of the water must have been about a foot deep. On the way home decided to come back via Sandringham and we found the road badly flooded at West Rudham so a very busy day for the fire brigade.”

The average rainfall for December is 40mm but Houghton Hall – 43mm – and Fakenham Racecourse – 53mm – endured a month’s worth of rain in less than 24 hours on Wednesday.

Fakenham clerk of the course David Hunter said, despite the rain, he is confident there will be races on Monday.

Although the conditions in West Norfolk were gentle in comparison to some other places across the country, the Met Office also issued three yellow ‘be aware’ weather warnings for East Anglia, including one for ice from Wednesday to Friday.

As we approach the end of the week, and of the year, revellers can expect milder conditions at the weekend, with sunshine, blustery showers and the chance of more persistent rain forecast.