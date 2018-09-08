Lynn News

Home   News   Article

It’s always tea time at St Mary’s Church in Snettisham

By Lynn News Reporter
- newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 12:23, 08 September 2018
Mad Hatters tea party, St Mary's Church, Snettisham. (3921041)
Mad Hatters tea party, St Mary's Church, Snettisham. (3921041)

“Twinkle twinkle little bat, how I wonder where you’re at. Above the world you fly, like a tea tray in the sky.”

Churchgoers donned their crazy hats and enjoyed a cuppa at St Mary’s Church’s Mad Hatter’s Tea Party in Snettisham on Saturday.

The tea party was raising money for the Snettisham church’s general upkeep.

Organiser Marian Abramovich said: “Everyone had lots of fun either face painting, arts and crafts, playing games, watching the Alice in Wonderland film or simply having a delicious old fashioned afternoon tea.

Mad Hatter (4010046)
Mad Hatter (4010046)

“Many came dressed up and even two ladies had Mad Hatter handbags.

“Funds raised will go to the upkeep of this beautiful 14th century church. It costs £833 per week to keep it open.”

The church is staging a recital by the 2017 Young East Anglian Musician of the Year, Andrew Harsley, tomorrow from 12pm. It is free to attend and refreshments will be provided.

Pictured above, organisers and attendees at St Mary’s Church’s, in Snettisham, Mad Hatter’s Tea Party. MLNF-18AF09024

Gallery1

Click to view

Mad Hatters tea party, St Mary's Church, Snettisham ..Rev. Veronica Wilson. (3921115) Mad Hatters tea party, St Mary's Church, Snettisham....Marian Abramovich and Harry Studd. (3921116) Mad Hatters tea party, St Mary's Church, Snettisham ....Linda Drury. (3921038) Mad Hatters tea party, St Mary's Church, Snettisham. (3921041) Mad Hatters tea party, St Mary's Church, Snettisham. (3921042) Mad Hatter (4010050) Mad Hatter (4010048) Mad Hatter (4010044)
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE