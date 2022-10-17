A car meet celebrating a motor made famous by the Back to the Future movies has seen a record attendance.

A DeLorean DMC 12 car meeting was held at the Dragonfly Hotel, just off the Hardwick roundabout in Lynn on Saturday, with a total of 22 cars turning up.

The meetings have been taking place three times a year for the last 15 years, all within the Norfolk area.

Lee and Kerry Vann

Alistair Vanstone

Alistair Vanstone, from Saturday’s meeting, said: “It went really well.”

At the meeting, DeLorean enthusiasts carried out technical works, servicing, repairs and upgrades and they all went out for lunch together.

Jon Kicks

Norfolk has a big connection with DoLorean as near the Dragonfly Hotel is the second largest supplier for the cars’ spare parts in the world.