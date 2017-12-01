It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas!

More than 2,500 people braved the cold on Sunday to welcome Christmas back to Lynn town centre.

The Christmas lights switch-on, which was organised by West Norfolk Council and Vancouver Quarter shopping centre, began at noon with street entertainers performing around the town centre.

Festive fairy-tale princesses, superheroes and stars from this year’s Corn Exchange pantomime were out and about snapping photographs with youngsters and their parents.

Children could also meet Father Christmas in his grotto on New Conduit Street before watching eight-year-old Thomas Paterson, joined by Borough Mayor Carol Bower, Father Christmas and pantomime stars, on stage to switch-on the town’s lights.

Vancouver Quarter manager, Abbie Panks said: “The feedback has been really positive both from those that attended and form retailers.

“It was a fantastic afternoon and an incredible turn out despite the chilly weather.

“We saw lots of happy families ahead of the lights being switched on.

“Once again our thanks go to everyone who came along and also the Borough Council for partnering with us on the event.”

Tuesday Market Place was also filled with live entertainment, festival stalls, and funfair rides for the little ones.

Mrs Bower said: “In spite of the bitter cold, people were stood shoulder to shoulder in Tuesday Market Place.

“Everyone sang along enthusiastically with the panto cast and joined Charles from KL.FM in the countdown to the switch-on with rapturous applause.”

West Norfolk Council deputy leader and cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, Elizabeth Nockolds said: “After the lights switch-on, the ‘Free After Three’ parking promotion, courtesy of Discover King’s Lynn, begins this week.

“Every Thursday until December 21, you can park for free after 3pm in borough car parks, making Christmas shopping in King’s Lynn easier than ever.”

