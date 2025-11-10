It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum thanks to funding from the Love Your Town Fund.

The Lynn community museum has secured £1,320 for its ‘Little Bit of Christmas Magic’ project.

Museum curator Lindsey Bavin said: “We’re delighted our grant application was successful. We wanted to bring some joy to our town but we have not forgotten that this can be a tough time of year for many. This project will run in tandem with our Warm Spaces Project.”

Christmas events at True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum kick off with a festive exhibition. Picture: Kevin Elfleet

Kicking off the project will be a new exhibition launching on Saturday, November 15 at noon, entitled ‘Deck the Halls: Christmas Tree Decorations Through the Ages’.

The exhibition will look at the origins of one of our most beloved traditions – you won’t believe what the first bristle artificial Christmas tree was made from, said Lindsey.

Also launching on Saturday is a Christmas Tree Trail. Six festive tree stickers will be hidden in shop windows around the town. Find all the trees and win a prize.

“This a wonderful opportunity to see some of the incredible Christmas window displays and it’s free,” added Lindsey.

Collect your trail leaflet from True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum or the town’s Tourist Information Centre inside Stories of Lynn at the Saturday Market Place.

Other events as part of this project will be announced soon. The Love Your Town Fund is supported by West Norfolk borough and Norfolk county councils.

True’s Yard is open Tuesdays to Saturdays, from 10am to 4pm. Last admission 3.30pm. The museum is on the corner of North Street/St Ann’s Street and has wheelchair access throughout most of the premises.

For more details call the museum on 01553 770479 or email: info@truesyard.co.uk