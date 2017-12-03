It’s fayre to say the King’s Lynn Minster just got Christmassy

King’s Lynn Minster is one step closer to meeting their restoration target after hosting a Christmas Fayre.

More than £1,700 was raised at King’s Lynn Minster Christmas Fayre on Saturday when churchgoers got together to buy and sell Christmas goods.

King's Lynn Minster Christmas Fayre to be opened by Borough Deputy Mayor Jim Moriarty LtoR, Raffle Stall, Brenda Steel and Brenda Futter (Church Warden)

Vicar Canon Chris Ivory said it was a successful day and means they are “one step closer” to reaching their £160,000 target.

He said: “We managed to raise around £1,700 in total. It was around £1,630 on the day, but more has been coming in since then.

“We had lots of different stalls, such as craft stalls, jewellery stalls, Christmas gift stalls, and the cafe was also open and selling cakes, soups and hot drinks.

“It was a sunny day but it was cold out. It was nice for people to be able to have a nice warm drink inside them.”

King's Lynn Minster Christmas Fayre to be opened by Borough Deputy Mayor Jim Moriarty LtoR, Canon Christopher Ivory, John King (Handmade Craft Stall), Borough Deputy Mayor Jim Moriarty, Curate The Rev'd Laura Baker, Barbara King (Handmade Craft Stall)

King’s Lynn Minster needs to raise £651,000 to complete restoration and development work on their building, and has already secured roughly £450,000.

He added: “I would like to thank everyone who came along to support us and who have supported us throughout our fundraising.”