Plans to extend Lynn's night shelter to accommodate the vulnerable overnight comes at a time when homeless people face a difficult winter, its coordinator has said.

Lucy McKitterick is hoping that the shelter will be open all year-round in the future.

She said: “We opened on October 6 and will be staying open until June 30, so we will be open for the next eight months.

The Night Shelter in King's Lynn

“In the next year or two we are hoping to be open all year-round but it completely relies on funding.

“West Norfolk Council offers financial help, donations from fundraising events, applying for grants and housing benefit helps a little.

“People think we get large amounts, it’s not quite like that, therefore we are not open all year-round."

The demand for the night shelter is already much higher than in previous years.

“We are seeing three times as many referrals for beds and it’s going to be a difficult winter, people will need help,” she said.

Lucy, who has worked helping homeless people and originally set up a shelter in Cambridge ten years ago, said: “We used 24 different church floors every night of the week.

“A lot of people coming together in that way, supporting the homeless, went out with Covid.

“I do believe that it’s better to have a room and the dignity that it gives people.

“Having to drag a suitcase into the weather every day at 9am all day long, the danger of being attacked by other people.

"One man was urinated on and a fire extinguisher was set off in his face.”

Currently the shelter has eight single rooms in St John’s House, an old vicarage situated on Blackfriars Road. The planning application aims to extend it to 12 rooms.

Lucy said: “The extension of the shelter for the additional four rooms is dependant on grant funding.

“We can’t see the suffering on the doorstep without doing something about it.

“Turning someone away and not knowing what to expect next can lead to death when their only option is to sleep rough.

“People can help, for example, if going shopping to drop some extra items off.

“But the best gift is always money and having a night shelter in Lynn depends and relies on it.

“The vulnerable and needy will benefit from more rooms.”