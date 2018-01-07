It’s MG mayhem for owners at Norfolk Riviera

The 15th Norfolk Riviera MG Run, starting and finishing on the Sandringham Estate, took place over the festive period.

Motorists from across the county came together last Thursday to travel a 46-mile route.

The 15th Norfolk Riviera MG Run, Starting and Finishing at Sandringham, organised by the Mid Norfolk Anglia Centre MGCC Meet Some of the MG Car owners taking part in the event at Sandringham

The annual run, which always takes place between Christmas and New Year, is one of the highlights on the calender for MG owners.

This year’s run was organised by MG Car Club Anglia Centre members Trevor Forecast and Bernard Clark.

Mr Forecast said: “It was a brilliant day from start to finish. We followed a 46-mile route around the Norfolk countryside. To keep our name, riviera, we took several trips down the coast.

“There were some wonderful sights along the coast. It turned out to be a wonderful day, lovely weather.

“We were quite worried because we had awful rain the day before and were even thinking about cancelling because of the weather. We really did get lucky with sunshine on the day.”

With some 44 cars turning out, Mr Forecast said this year’s turn out was “in the top numbers” compared to previous runs.

He added: “We started the day off with bacon butties and coffee at Sandringham before setting off on our run and then returning to Sandringham.

“The restaurant was reserved for us. It was wonderful and the staff were lovely.”

The 15th Norfolk Riviera MG Run, Starting and Finishing at Sandringham, organised by the Mid Norfolk Anglia Centre MGCC Meet. Cars leaving Sandringham

Mr Forecast thanked all involved in the group’s 15th annual run.