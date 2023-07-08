A group of teenaged students are set to open the final day of Lynn’s Festival Too this evening.

The Walkman, who are a nine-piece group, will be the first act on stage for the last day of the free festival on the Tuesday Market Place on Saturday.

The group has been allocated a 20-minute section of the show, from 6.50pm to 7.10pm, ahead of Domape, The Extons, Newton Faulkner and headliners Feeder.

It’s set to be the second time that The Walkman - made up of students whose ages vary between 14 and 17 - will open the event.

Patricia Sambaryte, leader of the group, said: “It’s quite nerve-racking really but we are excited to open again.

“Really we are all just hoping for a good and lively crowd for the evening.

“But really we are all just very happy to be a part of it all.”

The crowd can expect to hear them perform covers of pop songs including some by Queen and Weezer.

