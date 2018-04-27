It’s no secret ... exMI5 chief speaks at dinner in King’s Lynn town hall

The former, and first female head of M15 and author Dame Stella Rimington was the guest speaker for a St George’s Day dinner at Lynn’s Town Hall on Friday.

Organised as the Mayor’s Charity St George’s Day Dinner, the event was also attended by West Norfolk borough mayor Carol Bower and the mayor’s consort, Simon Bower.

Pictured from left, Liz Moriarty, Jim Moriarty, Ros Blake, Richard Shepherd, guest speaker Stella Rimington, West Norfolk borough mayor Carol Bower, Simon Bower the mayor’s consort, and Rodney Grocock. mlnf18mf04087