So it’s official, Jess has a boyfriend!

A lot has happened in Jess’ love island journey in the last few days, and I mean a LOT. From a romantic night in the hideaway to meeting the parents, there’s been a lot to process.

And now, her and Sammy are the first couple in the villa this series to become boyfriend and girlfriend.

Jess and Sammy hosted the challenge on Thursday

But first, let's take it back to Thursday’s episode where a fiery challenge named “couple goals” shook up the villa.

The game hosted by Jess and Sammy consisted of couples voting on their fellow islanders in a number of categories such as ‘the most argumentative couple’ and ‘the most one-sided couple’.

Jess and Sammy were voted as the ‘biggest attention seekers’ by the majority of islanders.

However, the pair brushed it off and Sammy said: “I think we are just energetic people.”

On Friday’s episode, Sammy asked Jess to be his girlfriend. Picture: ITV

During the challenge, tension began to rise between couples Mitch and Ella B and Scott and Abi.

However, on a more positive note, Friday’s episode began with excitement for Jess and Sammy when their fellow islanders chose them to have a romantic evening in the hideaway.

Both were excited and jumping for joy and began to get ready for an evening of romance, with Jess sporting a pink lingerie set and Sammy opting for some small golden shorts.

Jess and Sammy enjoyed a romantic evening together in the hideaway. Picture: ITV

The couple were seen clinking glasses while laying on the hideaway bed with Sammy toasting: “Cheers to our ridiculous roller coaster of a journey.”

He later confessed to Jess: “I always knew it was you, you were in my head too much.”

A two-day-long drama between Whitney and Ella began in Thursday’s episode and escalated into Friday when Whitney described Ella as “selfish.”

Jess and Sammy before making their way to the hideaway on Thursday. Picture: ITV

On Jess’ return from the hideaway, Ella confided in her friend Jess during the strain, where the former Lynn resident offered her support.

“I can’t lie, I don’t think that you’re in the slightest bit selfish,” Jess told Ella.

But the other girls were eager to hear about Jess’ exciting night with Sammy in the hideaway.

“It was nice to get some one on one time,” she told the girls.

While Sammy also reflected on the hideaway by saying: “It’s a proper little reward.

“Things are finally going mine and Jess’ way.”

Later on Friday’s episode, we saw Sammy asking the boys for a bit of help with his plans on asking Jess a very important question.

The word spread around the villa that Sammy was going to ask Jess to be his girlfriend, and islanders made their way up to the terrace as part of the plan.

He then got Jess’ attention to pull her over for the special moment.

“You’re not going to throw me in the pool are you?” Jess joked.

It’s a yes! Sammy and Jess are now boyfriend and girlfriend. Picture: ITV

After Sammy confessed his feelings to Jess and saying that the night in the hideaway “felt good” islanders popped up from the terrace shouting: “Will you be his girlfriend?”

“Yes!” Exclaimed Jess before excitedly saying: “I’ve got a boyfriend!” Before Friday night’s episode came to a close.

Sunday’s episode marked the islander’s final week in the villa, which is emotional in itself, but got even more so when parents walked in for a series of emotional reunions.

But before that, waking up next to her new boyfriend, Jess said she was feeling “giddy” “happy” and “smug.”

Mums, dads, brothers, sisters and other family members came to catch up with the islanders and hear about their Love Island journey.

Jess catching up with her mum and stepdad. Picture: ITV

Jess had an emotional reunion with her mum Sarah and stepdad Graham when they walked into the villa along with Sammy’s parents.

Later in the show Sammy’s mum told her son that Jess was “absolutely lovely” and that the pair have a “spark.”

Jess’ mum said that Sammy “seemed like a nice guy” but that Jess’ friends at home are “not sure at the moment.”

Jess had an emotional reunion with mum Sarah and stepdad Graham. Picture: ITV

“If you’re happy, I’m happy,” Sarah said.

When meeting Jess, Sammy’s mum told her: “You’re even more lovely in person.”