It’s strictly come belly dancing in aisles at Downham Market Library

Visitors to Downham Library got into the swing of things when they took part in a belly dancing taster session on Saturday.

The free event was part of the Healthy Libraries Norfolk initiative to encourage people to maintain healthy lifestyles.

Belly dancing taster workshop at Downham Library

Community librarian Elena Parkin said: “It came about when we did a bit of Bollywood dancing at other libraries in West Norfolk and we were given Ann Croucher’s name, as she teaches belly dancing in Lynn.

“We had about 14 people attend altogether, and Ann taught us a dance and introduced us to belly-dancing moves.

“It’s a perfect exercise for anyone as it’s low impact.”

She said the library is hoping to arrange a belly dancing course in the future.

Belly dancing taster workshop at Downham Library