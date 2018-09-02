It’s there to share in South Lynn!

Community Fridge Opens at The King's Lynn Baptist Church. Pictured FLtoR Kevan Crane. Lisa Calvert. Rae-Ann Calvert.Maxine Hallett. Cllr Alex Kemp. at South Lynn Baptist Church. MLNF-18MF080102

A new community fridge has opened at South Lynn Baptist Church.

Council councillor Alexandra Kemp said: “This is a really important initiative, preventing commercial food waste and providing free healthy food to the communities.

This is a project I have paid, for out of the 11 per cent councillor allowance increase I did not take.”

