It’s there to share in South Lynn!
Published: 15:39, 02 September 2018
A new community fridge has opened at South Lynn Baptist Church.
Council councillor Alexandra Kemp said: “This is a really important initiative, preventing commercial food waste and providing free healthy food to the communities.
This is a project I have paid, for out of the 11 per cent councillor allowance increase I did not take.”
Pictured, Kevan Crane, Lisa Calvert, Rae-Ann Calvert, Maxine Hallett and Alexandra Kemp opening the new community fridge. MLNF-18MF080102