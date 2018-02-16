It’s time to clean up West Norfolk

Keeping the borough clear of rubbish is an ongoing challenge, but Harding’s Pits Community Association are doing their bit to help out.

The team is participating in Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean and will be working to clear up rubbish along Harding’s Way on March 3.

Chairman of Harding’s Pits Community Association, Jane Dearling said: “The route is well-used and so, regrettably, suffers from large quantities of rubbish discarded all along its length.

“The opportunity has come with the Great British Spring Clean, but the task is too big for us alone, which is why we are appealing for volunteers to come along to help us.”

To take part in the clean up make your way to Harding’s Way on March 3, from 10am.

For more information about this clean up or to learn about other upcoming events, visit www.hardings-pits.or.uk