There are so many brilliant small businesses in West Norfolk, it must have been virtually impossible for judges to decide who would be the lucky three finalists in this year’s Mayor’s Business Awards.

Making a return as judge this year is accountants firm Mapus-Smith & Lemmon, which is sponsoring the Small Business of the Year Category.

Partner at Mapus-Smith & Lemmon, Sharon Edwards, is thrilled to be back at the black-tie event hosted on Friday, March 3. She said: “We’ve been really impressed with the entrants we’ve seen this year and we’ve been doing this for the last few years.

The Mayor's Business Awards at the Corn Exchange in King's Lynn

“I say the same thing every year, but it’s so hard to choose the final three and we have to look for lots of different criteria.

“We look at how they work with other businesses and what they plan to do in the future and if they’re looking to expand.”

She added: “We also look at what a business does for the local area. A business has to tick all the right boxes.”

The event will be held at Alive’s Corn Exchange where a total of 32 finalists across 11 categories will find out if they’ll be going home with an award.

Sharon said: “We’re really excited to see what they’ve done this year.”

She exclaimed how excited the Mapus-Smith & Lemmon team are to attend the awards once again.

“We’re excited to go and to celebrate all the hard work of local businesses.”