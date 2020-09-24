The owner of a Lynn-based driving school has hailed the response as people lined the streets to pay their respects to a 68-year-old who died in August.

Caroline Simpson, owner of Caroline's Driving School, was a friend of Klaus Rissman and is pleased there was a "really good turnout" for his funeral procession this month.

More than 40 instructors gave Mr Rissman a final send-off on September 1 as the funeral procession passed through Ashbey Road and Reffley Lane on the way to the Mintlyn Crematorium.

Mrs Simpson told the Lynn News this week: "A few of us met the family after the service and they were quite touched by the whole situation. It showed how popular and well-liked he was and they were really grateful for the procession."

Mr Rissman was well-known locally for Bob's First Time Driving School. He sadly passed away when a deer ran into the road when he was travelling on his motorcycle near Watton in August.

The funeral took place with close family members only due to coronavirus restrictions, but his friends were able to listen to the proceedings via loud speakers.

Klaus Seigfried Rissman. Picture: SUBMITTED

Mr Rissman, born in East Dereham, had a big passion for bikes and a few of his motorcycle friends turned up for the procession.

At the time of writing, a total of £1,645 has been raised on a fundraising page in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance in his memory.

He leaves behind two children Tenny and Vicky, as well as six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He also had four siblings, Douglas, Bodo, Erica and Dieter, as well as being the father-in-law of Karen and Dean.

The fundraising page can be found at www.memorygiving.com/klausseigfriedrissmann.