A woman who shoplifted twice in Lynn town centre described her actions as a “silly move.”

Hayley Kemp, 35, of Lancaster Road, Swaffham, admitted to stealing from B&M and Poundland in Lynn’s town centre.

She appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where crown prosecutor Stephen Munton outlined her offences.

Kemp stole from Poundland on Broad Street in Lynn

They both took place on January 11, with Kemp seen going into both stores, taking items and putting them into her bag.

The stolen items were worth a total £20.

The goods were recovered by security, and she was arrested.

Kemp was convicted of shoplifting in 2021, and also has a burglary offence dating back to 2016.

Appearing unrepresented, she said: “I regret what happened. It was a silly move.

“My child was put in foster care last year, it was a silly move, I’ve got a lot going on.

Magistrates, led by William Hush, gave Kemp a 24 month conditional discharge and ordered her to pay £50 in court costs and a £26 victim surcharge.