A rock band who performed at Lynn’s Festival Too at the weekend gave two local businesses a shout-out during their headline set.

It came after Feeder, who are most well-known for their hits including Buck Rogers and Just A Day, visited both the Bank House hotel, bar and restaurant and WhataHoot distillery, bar and gin school on Saturday afternoon.

Abbie Panks, who is a member of the Festival Too committee, took the band on a short tour of the town ahead of their slot closing the festival on the Tuesday Market Place stage.

Feeder visit King's Lynn's Bank House, with a bottle of Festival Too gin, produced by WhataHoot as a fundraiser for Festival Too. Picture: Abbie Panks

She said: “It gave me the opportunity to talk about the history of the town which they were very interested in.”

The tour included stops at the Bank House, on King’s Staithe Square, WhataHoot, on King Street, and the Saturday Market Place.

Bank House general manager Andrew Houliston said the band, including original members Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose, “couldn’t have been nicer”.

“It was a thrill for all the staff when Feeder came for lunch on our Riverside Terrace before their headline set at Festival Too,” he said.

“They couldn’t have been nicer and were incredibly complimentary about King’s Lynn, they even enjoyed a bottle of Festival Too gin from our neighbours at WhataHoot.

“They were so lovely to staff and customers and we were amazed when they gave us a shout-out during their gig.

“We are all lucky to live in a town where there is so much happening all the time.”

The band also visited WhataHoot on Saturday, for which the team said they were “very honoured”.

Feeder with WhataHoot owners Jason and Nicky Crown

When they came into the shop, account manager AJ Bonnett let them taste some gins produced on the site and they “particularly liked” their Navy Strength gin.

Owner Nicky Crown said the band also went upstairs into the bar area and were “wowed” by what they saw.

Nicky and her husband, fellow owner Jason Crown, were hosting a gin school with 12 visitors, several of whom were “very excited” to meet Feeder.

Feeder with AJ Bonnett and Paul Turner of WhataHoot. Picture: WhataHoot

“It made their visit to WhataHoot and Lynn extra special,” she added.

“Paul Turner, our food and beverage manager, is a top fan and has seen them many times before.

“He booked the evening off work as soon as he heard they were coming to Festival Too and was very excited when they came through the door.”

Later in the afternoon, Feeder’s leader singer Grant also joined them to see the distillery, before guitarist Tom Gleeson told the team he would buy a bottle of the gin for his wife and he would book in to the gin school if he returns to Lynn.

From left, Feeder’s Grant Nicholas, WhataHoot’s AJ Bonnet and James Noble, and Feeder’s Taka Hirose. Picture: WhataHoot

The band were clearly impressed with their taste of the town, as Grant gave both the Bank House and WhataHoot shout-outs during Feeder’s set.

It came after Example praised the team at Purfleet Brasserie after enjoying a meal there the previous Saturday, before he headlined the second weekend of Festival Too.

