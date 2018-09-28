‘It was an oompa loompatastic day’ at Howard Junior School

Leo with his Golden Ticket (4438496)

Pupils at Howard Junior School are pictured as they enjoyed a Roald Dahl-themed day of activities on Wednesday.

Headteacher Gregory Hill said: “Things got a little crazy at the school as our teachers ensured pupils experienced the characters in Roald’s books from the BFG, to The Twits to Fantastic Mr Fox.

Howard Junior School support the Roald Dahl Foundation Charity

“Mr Wonka was about cooking chocolate. Our Oompa Loompas made edible wallpaper. It was a chocotastic, dahlicious, oompa loompatastic day with Wonka magic.

“We decided to host our day a little later than the published Roald Dahl day to get our pupils settled into school first before the craziness.”

Picture: SUBMITTED