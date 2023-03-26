A woman who did not comply with conditional caution conditions found herself in court after kicking and slapping someone on a night out.

Jessica Woods, 29, of London Road, Lynn, appeared at the town's magistrates' court on Thursday where she admitted being drunk and disorderly.

In mitigation for herself in court she said she "didn't see any point" in completing an alcohol awareness course which police initially offered instead of being in front of the magistrates.

"I did start the alcohol course last year. I was drinking and on drugs at the time and I looked silly doing the course at the time. I'm now clean of drugs and cut back on drinking," Woods told the magistrates.

Prior to that, prosecutor Denise Holland told the court that on August 7 at around 4am, officers were on duty in Norfolk Street.

Police saw Woods in an altercation where she was screaming, kicking and slapping somebody else.

She was arrested and initially given a conditional caution where she had to pay £50, take an alcohol awareness course and adhere to a restriction of entering Lynn's town centre for a period of time.

Woods later said in her mitigation: "It was just a drunken night out innit."

Magistrates handed Woods a fine of £40 with an added victim surcharge fee of £16 and court costs of £50.