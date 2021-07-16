A 72-year-old West Norfolk man could be jailed for an ABH attack on the father of his grandson.

Using a weapon wrapped in a carrier bag to avoid leaving fingerprints on it, Malcolm Pemment struck Darren Wilson twice on the back of the head.

Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday that the attack was “payback” for an alleged bottle attack on Pemment’s wife in 2019.

Pemment was said to be bitter because police had decided to take no further action after investigating the matter.

Prosecutor Priscilla Afful-Mensah told the bench that Pemment was with his wife when he went to his grandson’s home on April 2 this year looking for Mr Wilson.

The grandson was keen to keep the two parties apart due to animosity between them.

“Kurt Wilson was concerned about his dad’s safety,” said Miss Afful-Mensah.

“He states that his grandparents were driving up and down the road simply waiting for his father to appear.

“He asked them to leave as he didn’t want any harm coming to [his father].”

The Pemments left and the Wilsons carried on working in the garden together. However, the grandparents returned about 20 minutes later.

The prosecution said Pemment entered the garden with a metal bar wrapped in a plastic bag and, approaching Darren Wilson from behind, struck him twice on the back of his head.

Mr Wilson needed stitches and glue for his wounds and needed four days off work.

Pemment, of Queen Elizabeth Avenue, Gaywood, was arrested and told police he wanted to confront the victim over the alleged incident with Pemment’s wife.

Miss Afful-Mensah said Pemment labelled the attack “payback”.

“He said he had lost it when he saw Mr Wilson. He admitted it was an unprovoked attack and did not feel remorse for his actions,” she added.

Ruth Johnson, mitigating, said her client had done the right thing by initially going away and he should not have returned.

She told the court Pemment felt “bitter” because of the outcome of an alleged incident when his wife received a “significant injury”.

Miss Johnson said the weapon was not a metal bar but a length of wood but her client did admit wrapping it in a carrier bag to avoid fingerprints.

She added: “What Mr Pemment is saying is that when he saw Mr Wilson the red mist descended.

“He says it’s difficult to feel remorse at what he’s done because of that incident but what he does feel remorse for is his actions have led to court.”

Pemment, who pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, will be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

He was granted bail with the conditions not to contact Darren Wilson and not to go to specific addresses in Nursery Road, Downham and Burley Road, South Wootton.