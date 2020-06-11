'It was very fortunate that nobody was seriously hurt', King's Lynn owner says following nasty police car collision
Published: 15:58, 11 June 2020
| Updated: 16:01, 11 June 2020
A shocked businessman has said that it was very fortunate that nobody was seriously injured when a police car crashed into their office earlier today.
A police vehicle was driving along London Road responding to an emergency call when it was involved in a nasty collision with a vehicle coming out of the bottom of Blackfriars Street.
Geoffrey Collings, owner of Geoffrey Collings & Co, said: "It was very fortunate that nobody was seriously hurt in the incident.
