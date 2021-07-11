West Norfolk football fans enjoy England's historic European Championship final night
Published: 20:55, 11 July 2021
| Updated: 20:57, 11 July 2021
Football fans across West Norfolk are enjoying an historic night as England play in their first major final for more than half a century.
Supporters have flocked to venues across the area again this evening as Gareth Southgate's side face Italy in the Euro 2020 showpiece at Wembley.
And it was a dream start as the unlikely figure of Luke Shaw gave the home side an early lead.
How are you enjoying, or enduring the game? Share your pictures via the Lynn News Facebook page.