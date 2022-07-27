More than 70 families attended the Little Miracles Lynn charity launch on Saturday.

Little Miracles aims to support the families of those with disabled children as well as holding fun events for the children to make friends.

Their first event was held at the Little Sharks soft play centre in Lynn.

over 70 families attended the launch at Little Sharks Soft play centre

Spokeswoman for Little Miracles, Sophia Wakeman, said: "The launch went down amazingly well. We had 70-plus families come down, and had positive reviews across the board,

"Hopefully this will be changing times for Kings Lynn."

Some of the families that attended Little Miracles charity launch in Lynn

Little Miracles offers a variety of services such as counselling sessions, child suitable therapy, benefits advice, emotional support, educational support and play sessions.

Sophia said: "All of the children had fun, it was amazing to see the community come together and for children with additional needs to have a place to play,

"As a charity we rely heavily on the support of the local community, our first event was made possible by Nurture Group."

Michelle King with her daughter Imogen and Mick Oliver from Little Miracles

Little Miracles next event is yet to have a location booked, but advises those interested to follow social media accounts to find out more upcoming information.