One of Europe’s leading packaging suppliers based in Lynn enjoyed a successful appearance at this year’s Packaging Innovations, the UK's leading event.

Over the two days, Southgate Global – whose head office is on Hamlin Way – showcased a brand-new stand featuring its vast range of new product launches to potential buyers, generating leads and opening doors with key decision makers.

The event, which was held at the NEC in Birmingham, brought together brands and retailers with hundreds of packaging suppliers to discover the latest industry trends and learn from others in the sector.

Southgate Global a sustainable success at UK’s leading packaging event. (57211024)

With a focus on sustainability, products on display included: the RSW6 Robotic Pallet Wrapper, BP555 Tape Dispenser, PWN4 Air Pillow System, OP320 Optimax Shredder and Xtegra Tegrabond Water Activated Tape Case Taper.

Darren Smith, head of marketing at Southgate, said: “We were blown away with the response we received at Packaging Innovations.

"We were very excited to be exhibiting again after the success of the 2020 event, and once more, it proved itself to be the best place to showcase e-commerce packaging solutions.

Southgate Global logo.

"As demand continues to increase for sustainable alternatives for secondary and protective packaging, it provided the perfect platform to display our expanding range.”

As an industry leader in the field of sustainable packaging, Southgate is committed to developing alternative products to significantly reduce waste and plastic content and promote the idea of a circular economy.

Since the new Plastic Packaging Tax (PPT) was first announced, Southgate has been advising and inspiring businesses to embrace the global solution to eliminating waste.

Southgate Global tape.

Mr Smith said: “In the lead up to the tax being introduced, we have been working hard developing NPD (new product development) which meets the criteria and offers an environmentally friendly alternative.

"Our goal has been to have an eco-friendly alternative for all our packaging products, which we made sure to demonstrate at the exhibition.”

Visitors were able to watch the head turning RSW6 Robotic Pallet Wrapper in action again at the exhibition, ideal for palletised loads that are too large, heavy, or unstable to be wrapped on a traditional turntable machine.

Those looking for sustainable e-commerce solutions could also witness the OP320 Optimax Shredder in action, showing how easy it is to turn old cardboard packaging into high-bulk void fill. It reduces the costs of disposal and provides free, environmentally friendly packing material.

Mr Smith added: “As I’m sure the industry will agree, we’re very happy to see in-person events thriving once again. Being able to demonstrate the products first-hand and discuss the benefits to visitors is so valuable and an aspect of our role we had missed dearly.”

Southgate serves 600 leading distributors across the UK and Europe, with customers specialising in warehousing and logistics.

Southgate has achieved a Silver EcoVadis rating, showcasing its focus on driving sustainability and cultivating innovative, eco-friendly packaging alternatives.