'It's an incredible privilege, but I have a lot to learn', says new Bishop of Lynn

The new Bishop of Lynn has described her new role as "an incredible privilege", but says she has a lot to learn.

The Venerable Dr Jane Steen has been in the town today, meeting community leaders and school children on the day her historic appointment as Lynn's - and Norfolk's - first ever woman Bishop was announced.

Asked how it felt to make history, she said: "Overwhelming, exciting, an incredible privilege. It's very humbling."

The new Bishop of Lynn, the Venerable Dr Jane Steen, outside King's Lynn Minster (46660427)

She also paid tribute to her predecessor, the Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick, who retired in January, describing him as a "fantastic Bishop".

Dr Steen, who is currently the Archdeacon of Southwark, is due to take up her new role in West Norfolk in June and she admitted it would be a big adjustment.

She said: "It's exciting, because I'm coming from a very urban area to an amazingly diverse area of market towns, coastal towns, rural smallholdings, large farms, county landowners, everything that there is.

"It's a huge, huge change, one that I'm incredibly excited about, but I'm coming with a real sense of openness because I'm very aware I have a lot to learn."

And she hopes to build on the work that churches have been doing during the coronavirus crisis.

She said: "There's been some amazing stuff gone on in the churches in the communities during the pandemic, really to reach out, to serve one another and I hope to be able to build on that and increase that sense of social cohesion.

"There will be difficulties, but there are always opportunities as well."

Dr Steen's day included a visit to the Whitefriars CE Primary Academy in Lynn, where she was given a grilling by pupils.

She said she had been "seriously impressed" by the school, its leadership and the children.

She added: "They were amazing. O had a really fantastic time with them. It was a really very uplifting experience."