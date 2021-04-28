'It's an incredible privilege, but I have a lot to learn', says new Bishop of Lynn
The new Bishop of Lynn has described her new role as "an incredible privilege", but says she has a lot to learn.
The Venerable Dr Jane Steen has been in the town today, meeting community leaders and school children on the day her historic appointment as Lynn's - and Norfolk's - first ever woman Bishop was announced.
Asked how it felt to make history, she said: "Overwhelming, exciting, an incredible privilege. It's very humbling."
She also paid tribute to her predecessor, the Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick, who retired in January, describing him as a "fantastic Bishop".
Dr Steen, who is currently the Archdeacon of Southwark, is due to take up her new role in West Norfolk in June and she admitted it would be a big adjustment.
She said: "It's exciting, because I'm coming from a very urban area to an amazingly diverse area of market towns, coastal towns, rural smallholdings, large farms, county landowners, everything that there is.
"It's a huge, huge change, one that I'm incredibly excited about, but I'm coming with a real sense of openness because I'm very aware I have a lot to learn."
And she hopes to build on the work that churches have been doing during the coronavirus crisis.
She said: "There's been some amazing stuff gone on in the churches in the communities during the pandemic, really to reach out, to serve one another and I hope to be able to build on that and increase that sense of social cohesion.
"There will be difficulties, but there are always opportunities as well."
Dr Steen's day included a visit to the Whitefriars CE Primary Academy in Lynn, where she was given a grilling by pupils.
She said she had been "seriously impressed" by the school, its leadership and the children.
She added: "They were amazing. O had a really fantastic time with them. It was a really very uplifting experience."