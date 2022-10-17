Alive Lynnsport has experienced a number of unexpected guests in recent weeks – an invasion of crabs.

A number of the creatures have mysteriously appeared on the 3G pitch at the Lynn complex leaving staff puzzled at their sudden arrival.

It is not sure if they are keen to form their own five-a-side team or whether they have been paying a visit from the nearby fishing lake.

One of Alive Lynnsport's unexpected guests on the 3G pitch

Alive Lynnsport general manager Lewis Hemeter said: "In my 25 years of working at Lynnsport my team and I have dealt with some rather unusual situations, but crustacean outbreaks on the 3G football pitch is a new one for us.

"At first we thought it may be some kind of practical joke or possibly a seagull dropping its lunch whilst overhead, but sightings have continued almost daily over the last couple of weeks.

"Staff are removing the unwanted guests as they’re clearly not wearing the appropriate footwear or even paying to use the facilities."

The shore crab is the most common crustacean encountered on UK shores.

Normally a greenish colour, shore crabs are easily found in rockpools or on the end of crab lines dangled into shallow waters, but their appearance has caught the popular complex hook, line and sinker.

The jury is out on whether there is a genuine claws for concern or if it would be shellfish to think such a thing, but bosses won't be making any sideways moves in an effort to deal with the situation.