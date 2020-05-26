Norfolk on course for the sunniest spring on record according to the Met Office
Published: 14:36, 26 May 2020
| Updated: 14:49, 26 May 2020
Norfolk looks to be on course for the sunniest spring in more than 90 years.
With blue skies and temperatures in the low to mid-20s set to remain for the rest of the week, it appears this year will be the best since records began way back in 1929.
According to the Met Office, we have enjoyed more than 632 hours of sunshine in the last three months - that's 34% above average.
