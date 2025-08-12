Pop-up business units could remain empty for the foreseeable as West Norfolk Council is not “actively marketing” them due to issues with the surrounding area.

The two units on Purfleet Street in Lynn, which were unveiled in October last year as part of a £100,000 rail-to-river project, have been lying empty for some time.

The units consist of four spaces - two for food and beverages with a seating area at the front, and the other for retail use.

Deputy leader of West Norfolk Council, Simon Ring

When they first opened back in April - after a delay due to Boots having its roof fixed - they attracted three businesses including Pizza Slice Guy, before a major setback with a flat fire above the Merkur Slots casino near the units in March.

Cllr Simon Ring, deputy leader of the borough council, said the units were “successful” before the fire - but are now “beset with problems in this area.

“It's like fate is not working well with this area. The fire resulted in scaffolding being put up under an emergency licence, which took away the setting area,” he told the Lynn News.

The scaffolding has proved to be a problem for the pop-up units on Purfleet Street in Lynn

Since the scaffolding was put in place, there has been nowhere for a seating area, which has been a big factor in food businesses not wanting to use the units.

Cllr Ring added: “No one is going to want to take on a food and beverage unit when there is nowhere to sit. It's just not attractive and is not going to grab anyone.”

The scaffolding is expected to be in place for some time due to an ongoing planning application for an additional floor at the flats.

The units are currently not being actively marketed due to the surrounding impact

Cllr Ring said this has presented the council with a dilemma: “In all honesty, right now, can we market these?”

“Can we actively try to persuade people to use them? I don't think we can, no - not while the scaffolding is there.

“Right now, we are not actively marketing these. It would be wrong to do so, but we are not saying we can't rent them, so if anyone comes along and wants to try a unit out, they can.”

The scaffolding is likely to be in place for some time

Under the conditions, Cllr Ring said he is sure the council will be favourable with the cost for anyone interested in taking on a lease with the units.

Despite being in place for nearly a year, the units have very rarely been seen in use.

The Lynn News asked back in January when they would be operating, and were told businesses would move in by the spring.

Some did in April - but ever since, they have largely been lying empty.

They were installed as part of the Rail to River element of the Lynn Town Deal programme, improving the accessibility and attractiveness of the key route from the railway station to the riverfront, drawing footfall through town to a regenerated riverfront.