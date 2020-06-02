'It's nice to be back': Traders return to market place in King's Lynn

Stall holders have said they are pleased to have been able to return to trading on Lynn's Tuesday Market Place today.

Five different stalls were pitched up on the town's market place today, offering items such as garden ornaments, watch straps, and fresh fish to the town's shoppers, after West Norfolk Council gave them the go ahead to return following Government advice on outdoor markets.

For some, like Steph at her cards and stationery stall, it is the first time she has been able to sell her items in almost three months due to the coronavirus lockdown.