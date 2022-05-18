A Downham man was lucky enough to meet the Princess Royal in Ely as she unveiled a special table for the Platinum Jubilee yesterday.

James Rix, 30, is assistant manager at Lovewell Blake LLP in Ely and lives in Downham with his wife.

He posted to Facebook: "It's not everyday you go to Ely, meet Princess Anne and end up on the news!"

James Rix of Downham, met Princess Anne in Ely - James Rix LinkedIn (56761176)

Mr Rix saw Princess Anne make a speech before she unveiled the oak table, crafted in Downham over a decade.

He said: "I was quite honoured to be in her presence and she has taken a keen interest ever since the tree was discovered 10 years ago."

Mr Rix attended the event, called the Fenland Black Oak Project, which celebrated the craftsmanship that had gone in to the beautiful table.

James Rix was invited to the event, which saw the Fenland Black Oak Project unveil it's work credit James Rix LinedIn (56761928)

The table is made from a 5,000-year-old oak tree in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Princess Anne visited Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire to unveil the 13m (43ft) table created from a black oak, found buried and preserved in a field in Norfolk, in 2012.

Specialists have spent 10 years crafting the piece of furniture.

The cathedral is the first venue to host the Jubilee table.

The trunk of a giant Fenland black oak, or bog oak, was found buried in farmland at Methwold Hythe, near Downham Market, in 2012.