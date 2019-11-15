It's still back to black and white TV for a number of households in King's Lynn

As BBC One celebrates its 50th anniversary of colour television this week, TV Licensing has revealed a small number of households in Lynn are still watching programmes in black and white.

There were eight black and white TV licences in force in Lynn at the end of September, down one on the previous year.

Across the UK the number of black and white licences has declined considerably over the years. There were 6,586 black and white TV licences in force at the end of September 2019 – a fall of 575 compared to the same time last year. In 2000 this figure stood at 212,000.

The figures show that despite the rapid growth of smart TVs, smart phones and tablets to access TV content, a surprising number of households still appear to enjoy the nostalgia of monochrome TV sets. They remain popular with collectors with vintage and portable TV sets regularly traded online.

A licence is still needed to watch live TV and stream BBC programmes on iPlayer on a black and white TV or monitor and costs £52. But, if they are used to download BBC programmes on iPlayer or to record any live TV, then a colour TV Licence is needed.

Rachel Roberts, spokesperson for TV Licensing in East Anglia, said: “When BBC One launched its colour TV service in November 1969, there were only three channels available. Fast forward to 2019, and more than half (53 per cent) of TV households have in some way an internet connection to their TV and access to hundreds of channels.

“Whilst only accounting for a very small proportion it’s interesting to know that some households still like to watch their favourite shows on a black and white telly.”

BBC One launched its full colour service on November 15, 1969.

The new service was also extended to ITV, bringing them in line with BBC Two, which had been offering colour programmes – including Wimbledon, the Olympic Games and the Eurovision Song Contest – since 1967 under controller, David Attenborough.

Programmes showing in colour on the 15th included Star Trek and Dixon of Dock Green, and Match of the Day.