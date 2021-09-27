'It's the media!' fuel concerns across West Norfolk cause mad rush to petrol stations

Cars are queuing up at petrol stations at West Norfolk today after deliveries were disrupted.

There is a HGV driver shortage across the UK, which has affected everything from fizzy drinks to fuel.

The Tesco garage at the Hardwick has run out of Diesel but has unleaded petrol.

Queues of drivers outside a Petrol Station on Saturday September 25th 2021.Necton Co-op Garage on the A47 at Necton... (51594217)

The West Winch petrol station is also reported to have fuel.

Drivers are queuing for as long as 20 minutes.

At the weekend a driver was seen at the Jet Garage in Downham filling up a large amount of jerry cans and putting them into the boot of his car.

It has also been reported that staff at the Jet Garage have been abused by members of the public.

Many say it's "the media's fault" that there's panic buying across the area, blaming the Facebook posts of news outlets for the frenzy.

Phil Hannant said: "Here we go again inciting more panic. Very responsible journalism."

Another said: "If the media just stop then this will stop."

Mark Leslie, Editor of the Lynn News said: "It seems to be fashionable to blame 'the media' for the petrol crisis.

"I don't for one second claim to speak for all the media but as far as the Lynn News is concerned we report the news and if the news is that there are queues at petrol stations and some petrol stations are closed then we shall report it because it is an important story to many of our readers.

"No doubt if we ignored it we would be accused of being in a cover-up conspiracy!"

Recent developments have seen the Government suspend competition law to allow easier deliveries to petrol stations.

A core objective of competition law is to prohibit firms for engaging in conduct which will distort the competitive process and harm competition.

The Petrol Retailers Association has warned that as many as two-thirds of its membership of nearly 5,500 independent outlets are out of fuel, with the rest of them "partly dry and running out soon".

The UK has a total of more than 8,000 filling stations.

Motorists have been warned that there will be a rise in prices for fuel this week.