“It’s time to talk” – that important message can now be seen further around West Norfolk, spreading the word on behalf of a men’s mental health charity based in Lynn.

The 8:56 Foundation has launched a new marketing campaign with bus company Go to Town and West Norfolk Community Transport where its message advocating the importance of men opening up about their mental health is displayed on the back of one of its buses.

Along with the hashtag “Its time to talk”, there is a scannable QR code to the 8:56 Foundation’s website support page.

Bus driver Kris Elmer, with 8:56 Foundation's Kyle Walker, Natasha Coleman, Laura Harrod, Matt Oakes, Kevin Wakefield and Kirsty Hill (Go To Town). Picture: Ian Burt

Foundation committee member Natasha Colman said: “It’s really good we’ve done this, it’s a vital thing that people can see what we do.

“We saw buses going around with advertisements and got in touch. It has a QR code that people can scan which takes them to our website.

“We’re getting out there and promoting what we do.”

Kyle Walker, Natasha Coleman, Matt Oakes, Laura Harrod & Kevin Wakefield from the 8:56 Foundation. Picture: Ian Burt

The ad on the Go To Town bus. Picture: Ian Burt

General manager of Go to Town Ness Reeve said: “Because we are owned by a charity, we try to support charities as much as we can.

“We hope it's successful for them.”

The 8:56 Foundation aims to raise awareness, increase the profile and reduce the stigma associated with mental health and uses sports such as football, cricket and fishing as an aid to do so.

It was conceived to encourage men to talk and reduce the risk of loneliness and isolation.

Natasha Colman and Matt Oakes. Picture: Ian Burt

The Foundation is run by a voluntary group of trustees and committee members and is supported by many fundraisers and volunteers.

As well as supporting men socially through sports, the team at 8:56 also offer talking support and therapy and a variety of online support services.

For more information or to seek mental health support, visit the 8:56 Foundation’s website at: https://856foundation.org.uk

