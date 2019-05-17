ITV advert shows Lynn couple's dream lift with Take That star

A Lynn couple obsessed with Take That have featured in a TV advert due to be aired on Saturday night.(May 18)

Last month Iain and Kelly Wells were chauffered to a Take That concert in Sheffield by band member Howard Donald, who, along with fellow band members Mark Owen and Gary Barlow, sprung a surprise 'rescue' on 27 competition winners after a fake bus breakdown.

The group thought they were going to be filmed as superfans for some pre-concert footage. Instead they came face-to-face with the boys who arrived in a fleet of Suzukis.

Kelly, a 40-year-old domestic assistant, said: “I never in a million years or A Million Love Songs thought that this would happen to me. My friends laughed that if I was to ever meet Take That I’d be hysterical, but I was in such a shock that I couldn’t move!

"Iain had to encourage me to go and say hello, it was such an overwhelming and emotional experience."

Kelly has always been a diehard fan, transforming Iain into a superfan along the way. They had even agreed that all three Take That members were on Kelly’s “Couple’s List”, which meant she had an instant “hall pass” if she were to ever meet one of the boys.

Fortunately for Iain, it’s only ever been her dream to simply enjoy a cup of tea with the band. So they were beside themselves when Howard turned up with a brew in a flask.

Iain and Kelly sharing abrew with Howard before he chauffered them to the gig (10514125)

Kelly said: "Howard was so lovely and funny.

"I can’t believe he asked me about the hall pass, and all I wanted was a cup of tea – such a surreal moment! Everything about it was just awesome.”

The couple have managed to attend nearly every one of Take That’s gigs since they reformed, but sadly Iain couldn’t get tickets to Circus which brought Kelly to tears at the time. Hearing this, Howard wanted to recreate the show for the couple so they didn’t feel like they had missed out.

He presented one of the iconic balloons from the Circus tour, personally signed by the band, and cued a Greatest Day singalong – an appropriate theme song for the couple’s experience.

Iain, a 44-year-old car rental manager, said: “I can’t believe how lucky we are. It was absolutely the best feeling ever – something we will Never Forget as long as we live.

"Howard is so caring and considerate, we’re both into our cars so we ended up playing a game all about car parts!

"The whole experience was overwhelming, and what a wonderful feeling getting to watch Kelly, as her dream came true of meeting Take That.”

Tammy Charnley, general manager marketing, automobile division at Suzuki said: “This was our biggest Take That surprise yet – the fans were screaming with excitement when the band showed up to rescue them!

"It was an amazing moment to see Kelly and Iain meet their idols and be able to spend so much time with them; we previously told the fans they would have no access to the band so the whole experience was a huge shock.”

Other fans' stories will feature over the coming week. They form part of Suzuki’s partnership with ITV on Saturday nights as part of Suzuki’s #BringTheFun campaign.

Two other people from Lynn - friends Tracey Hornigold and Tracey Curson - were also part of the lucky group. To read their story click here.