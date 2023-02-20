A man who assaulted a female relative and threatened a Freebridge Housing worker appeared before magistrates on Thursday.

Terry Hart, 55, of Columbia Way, Lynn, pleaded guilty to both of the offences at the town's magistrates' court.

Prosecutor Colette Harper outlined to the magistrates that on Friday, October 28, Hart went into the Freebridge Housing office in Lynn and immediately started to shout at a worker behind the desk.

Lynn Magistrates

Hart repeatedly shouted: "That's not f***ing good enough," and then shouted to the victim: "You better watch yourself, I'm going to f***ing get you."

The victim reported that Hart leaned over the desk and got in her face.

On a separate occasion, on Friday, November 25, Hart was near Lynn's bus station where he spotted a female relative nearby.

The victim reported Hart spat in her direction and she told him to leave her alone but Hart continued to follow her.

He began to say "mean things" about the victim's step-mother and shouted: "I shouldn't f**k off, you should you c**t" before punching her.

Later that day, a witness saw Hart smack her around the head and heard him shouting "you smackhead".

He then attempted to kick her and threw a lit cigarette at her. He was shortly after arrested by police.

Ms Harper told the court that there is a history of violence between the father and relative and a restraining order, which has now expired, had been in place.

Mitigating for Hart was Charlotte Winchester, who told the court that Hart has "extreme difficulties", and that he did not know his age or the date when he spoke to her earlier that day.

"He didn't know what year it was, he thought it was 2021," said Ms Winchester.

She said that he has poor mental health and memory, and urged magistrates not to activate his suspended sentence so he could continue to seek out help.

"I feel like I've barely touched on his problems," said Ms Winchester.

She informed the court that he has since been seeking help from mental health charities.

"There are no signs of alcohol or drug abuse and there's no sign of alcohol abuse," continued Ms Winchester.

"There are no white goods in his home, he's been cooking on an electric radiator.

"I'm asking you to give him a chance, he's an extremely vulnerable person.

"I will be urging you to let him work with these organisations, that doesn't excuse his behaviour or what he did."

The case was adjourned so that a pre-sentence report by probation services could be carried out.

Hart will return to court on Wednesday, March 22.