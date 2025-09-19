A 38-year-old wanted man who was arrested earlier this week has been sent to prison.

Police were searching for prolific shoplifter Mark Wilson on Tuesday after he was wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Officers tracked him down on Thursday, where he was arrested and later appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court.

Mark Wilson had links to the Lynn area and was sent to prison. Picture: Norfolk Police

Wilson, who has links to Lynn, attempted to steal raincoats worth £339 from Mountain Warehouse in Norwich.

He admitted the offence in court, where the bench decided to sentence him to two weeks in prison.

The court said the offence was so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified because Wilson “has a flagrant disregard for people and their property”.

No compensation was ordered as the raincoats were recovered.