James Bond delay a big blow but King's Lynn cinemas have reasons for optimism

Cinema bosses in Lynn remain optimistic despite the blow of seeing the new James Bond film delayed again, which will reportedly put thousands of jobs at risk across the UK.

Manager Tom Cundy of the revamped Majestic Cinema said the business is doing okay but emphasised that they are "nowhere near" pre-Covid levels.

"It's a huge blow for us losing Bond and it's sad what is happening at Cineworld. It might happen to other chains as well," Mr Cundy said.

Majestic Cinema manager, Tom Cundy

"Independents were hit harder than the big chains but now big chains are being hit even harder. We are okay and there is no danger of us closing and we won't close. Hopefully we can make it until April, March time then the big films are released again.

"Obviously it is not the same as pre-Covid but we have held our own. It's a shame but we are doing okay in the circumstances."

An American romantic drama film has been the most popular for Majestic customers at the moment, eclipsing films like Christopher Nolan's Tenet, despite the fact it is not from a big distributor.

The film, entitled After We Collided, is directed by Roger Kumble and has been attracting plenty of local interest.

Mr Cundy said the biggest screen can hold 150 customers but due to social distancing they have had to limit it to around 50 people.

The manager said: "Tenet did well but After We Collided clearly brought in big numbers. We have seen from other big chains that places like Cineworld only seem to be showing Harry Potter marathons and old Star Wars films which has not made much of adifference to them.

"New releases may not be as big as James Bond but a fresh stream of new releases is what we are striving to do. October does not look too bad with the films lined up for half-term."

Cinema giant Cineworld is reportedly closing all its screens after the new James Bond film was delayed again.

Film studio MGM said the film, due to hit UK cinemas on November 12 having already been delayed from April, would be pushed back to next Spring.

Bosses will write to the Prime Minister and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden to say the industry is no longer viable because of the decision to postpone big-budget releases during the pandemic. Cineworld plans to keep its 128 cinemas closed until the spring, putting 5,500 jobs at risk.

Neil Gromett, managing director of Alive West Norfolk, said: “Although disappointing, the news regarding James Bond was expected.

“The Alive Corn Exchange Cinema will continue to bring our customers a great choice of big and small screen films for everyone to enjoy. We continue to welcome customers to our fantastic new cinema every day.”