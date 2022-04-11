James Wild MP tours Sibelco UK’s site that is critical supplier to UK industry

North West Norfolk MP James Wild has enjoyed a tour of Sibelco UK's Leziate site led by Mark James, Managing Director Sibelco UK and Vice President Commercial and Adam Daniels, Vice President UK Operations.

Sibelco UK’s site produces silicia sand from a number of quarries, transfers it to the Leziate Plant Site, processes it to produce different industrial sand products and exports it by rail and road to customers all over the UK.

It is a major supplier to be used in the production of glass within the country and supports around 40 jobs directly with many more in the supply chains.

James Wild MP on a visit to Sibelco UK at Leziate..James Wild MP (2nd left) tours the site on Monday 4th April, seen here at the Grand Court quarry workings. (55870518)

During the visit, Mr Wild was given a driving tour of the now restored Holt House and Wicken Lake quarries, as well as Grandcourt quarry Sibelco's current operation. He raised the importance of sites being properly restored and maintained as safe environments once the quarrying has been completed with Sustainability Manager David Walton to avoid anti-social behaviour and safety issues that have been seen elsewhere in the area.

The MP also had a tour of the Sand Train where 950 tonnes of silica sand was loaded and ready to go and he spoke to the driver onboard before the train departed.

Commenting after the visit Mr Wild said:"This site undoubtedly plays an important national role in supplying critical minerals to UK manufacturers in glass and other sectors.

"While recognising that crucial role, I also underlined the importance of the restoration of the quarries and ensuring that the local community is not adversely affected. With the bulk of silica sand moved from the site by the Sand Train, this reduces the number of lorry trips that would otherwise be required and offers a more sustainable option.”