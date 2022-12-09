A musician from Lynn will be starting an epic fundraiser this evening playing 24 gigs in 24 hours to raise awareness and funds for mental health.

Starting at St George's Guildhall Jay Harrison will spend the next 24 hours gigging in and around Lynn from 7pm tonight in memory of Jon Seymour and for Norfolk and Waveney MIND.

Jay said: "The catalyst for this fundraiser was the loss of Jon who was very much a pillar of the musical community.

Jay Harrison musician will be completing an all night fundraiser for Norfolk and Waveney MIND

"None of us had any idea that Jon was struggling with mental health which can affect anyone, it is pretty indiscriminate.

"Many people I hear about unfortunately lost the battle with themselves and I have always tried to raise awareness and be a support for my friend.

"Mental health is the next pandemic we may face and the only vaccine is talking about it."

Venues tonight where Jay will be playing on the hour, starting at Guildhall then Alive Corn Exchange at 7pm, the Nip and Growler at 8pm, Rusty Krab at 9pm, the Rathskellar with The Foolish at 10pm and Dr Thirsty's queue at 11pm.

He will then play at the SOS bus from midnight for a few hours, before moving to Norfolk Street and Motiv8.

A staff-only serenade at Tesco Extra in the early hours will be followed by a gig at McDonald's on the Hardwick at 6am.

Jay will continue throughout the day on Saturday from 7am at KL1 Radio studios, followed by a breakfast cooked by The Skillbecks.

Parkrunners will hear his renditions at 9am in The Walks, and he will then go on to the REST hub in the town.

Saturday's gigs on the hour will then take in Captain Fawcett's Emporium, The Place, Tuesday Market Place Christmas Fair, a camper van, The Walks at King's Lynn Town Football Club, Marks and Spencer's cafe, The Wenns and finishing at the Nip and Growler at 6pm.

Having already raised £1,300, Jay is hoping that more can be raised.

He said: "To already have that in the pot before I have even done anything is an incredible effort."

Search for 24 Gigs in 24 Hours for Norfolk and Waveney Mind on GoFundMe for further details.