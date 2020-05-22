Home   News   Article

JD Wetherspoons unveils plan for safe and hygienic reopening of branches after coronavirus lockdown

By Greg Plummer
-
greg.plummer@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 22 May 2020
 | Updated: 12:25, 22 May 2020

Bosses at the UK's favourite pub chain have unveiled their strategy for maintaining staff and customers' safety upon reopening.

JD Wetherspoons shut all of its branches - including its two pubs in West Norfolk - in line with governmental guidelines announced on March 20 in the wake of a growing number of Covid-19 cases.

Now that the number is starting to ebb, its senior management have devised a plan for reopening - despite a date not yet being set.

Read more
BusinessKings Lynn

More by this author

Greg Plummer
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE