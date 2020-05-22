JD Wetherspoons unveils plan for safe and hygienic reopening of branches after coronavirus lockdown
Published: 12:00, 22 May 2020
| Updated: 12:25, 22 May 2020
Bosses at the UK's favourite pub chain have unveiled their strategy for maintaining staff and customers' safety upon reopening.
JD Wetherspoons shut all of its branches - including its two pubs in West Norfolk - in line with governmental guidelines announced on March 20 in the wake of a growing number of Covid-19 cases.
Now that the number is starting to ebb, its senior management have devised a plan for reopening - despite a date not yet being set.
Read moreBusinessKings Lynn
More by this authorGreg Plummer