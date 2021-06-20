Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is to be the star speaker at a rally in favour of building Lyn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The march and rally will be held on Saturday, July 3 and will commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the National Health Service by a Clement Attlee's Labour Government.

The event is organised by the King’s Lynn and District Trades Council and is open to all those who want to show their support for the campaign to save the QEH.

Jeremy Corbyn (48394190)

It starts at 12pm at the bandstand in The Walks, it is intended the event will start with music, followed by speakers talking about the reasons a new hospital is needed, before having music to launch participants off on their march through the town centre.

While maintaining a socially-distanced march those in attendance will be handing out leaflets and postcards that shoppers and passers by can sign and send to Matt Hancock calling on him to fund a new hospital now.

People who want to take part are being encouraged to dress in hospital coats or any health related fancy dress.

Jeremy Corbyn gave a speech at the Burston Strike Rally.. (48394214)

Mr Corbyn is currently sitting as an Independent MP after being suspended by Labour leader Keir Starmer for his views on the Equalities and Human Rights Commission’s report into antisemitism in the party.

Other speakers include GP Dr Pallavi Devulapalli, former GP, Diarmuid Tiernan and from UNISON, Gordon Taylor.

The event will finish by 3pm on the Tuesday Market Place.

The message for the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock (48394273)

The event is being organised in conjunction with Norfolk Police to ensure Covid compliance. People are advised not to attend if they have covid symptoms and they are asked to take a lateral flow test prior to attending. Stewards will be working to ensure social distancing takes place.

Currrently some 200 props are holding up the ceilings at the QEH as the roof is affected by 'concrete cancer'. Built 40 years ago, the building was only given a life-expectancy of 30 years.

On Friday, health minister Matt Hancock visited the hospital to see the situation for himself.

Campaigners want him to commit to putting the QEH on the list of 48 hospitals being named as being chosen for new buildings.

The current state of the QEH roof, held up by steel beams (48394278)

Trades Council secretary, Jo Rust, said: “All over the UK people are taking part in rallies and marches to recognise the birthday of the NHS and the difference it’s made to our lives, never more needed than during this terrible pandemic, but in King’s Lynn our need for a new building has to be a focus,

"How can we celebrate all that’s good with the NHS when our hospital is falling down and staff are being offered an insulting one per cent on their pay?”

Community campaigner Micaela Bartrum said: “The QEH is dear to all of us who need and use it. We cannot be left in a situation where is it unsafe for staff to go to work and patients risk being moved in haste due to the severity of the situation.”

Members of the Lynn and District Trades Council protest outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (48394293)

Local solicitor and LibDem activist, Rob Colwell said: “We shouldn’t be in a situation where hospitals have to compete with each other to try to get funding for a new building.The money to fund the NHS infrastructure should be available when needed.”

New campaigner, Ga Chun Yau said: “I felt compelled to join this campaign, even though I’ve never been involved in community activism before. But it’s so important that people know why we need a new building and how urgent the situation is.”