Terry Jermy insists he will “press the need for urgent funding” at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after a tour of the crumbling building.

The South West Norfolk MP reaffirmed his commitment to securing cash for the Lynn hospital rebuild during his first official visit since being elected.

During a 90-minute tour on Wednesday, he witnessed first-hand the ongoing challenges posed by the presence of dangerous concrete throughout the site.

He also visited wards where fail-safes are in place and was shown other areas that have been closed and stripped out in readiness for structural supports.

Mr Jermy met with key senior leaders, including trust chair Chris Lawrence and CEO Alice Webster, to receive updates on robust plans for a new QEH and how the hospital is “maximising the potential” of the current site, including a new dedicated end-of-life unit which is funded through the hospital’s own charity.

The visit came amid fresh uncertainty over a rebuild, with new Chancellor Rachel Reeves recently announcing that the New Hospitals Programme - introduced under the previous Conservative administration - is now under review as she seeks to plug a financial “black hole” in the economy.

This means that the rebuild is now at a standstill once again despite a 2030 deadline being set.

Mr Jermy was told that the need for a new hospital remains “pressing” despite the trust’s three-year £80million fail-safe programme, which has seen the installation of more than 6,500 steel and timber support props to hold up the roof.

The current structure will not remain viable beyond 2030, hospital bosses say.

Mr Jermy said: “I am very grateful to the hospital team for taking the time to show me first-hand the issues impacting the hospital.

“The QEH and NHS more generally was a priority campaign issue for me and I look forward to a really strong relationship moving forward.

“I will continue to liaise closely with government ministers to press the need for urgent funding for the hospital rebuild.”

He added: “Despite the challenges of the working environment I was incredibly impressed with the professionalism and dedication of staff.”

Ms Webster expressed her appreciation for Mr Jermy’s visit.

However, her comments suggest that bosses are once again having to present a case to the Government ahead of any funding confirmation.

“We were delighted to welcome Terry to the QEH today, and we look forward to working closely with him in the future,” she said.

“Our case for a new building remains as strong as ever. We are investment-ready, and our team is working hard to stay on track to deliver a new hospital by 2030.

“We are in regular communication with the New Hospital Programme, NHS England, and the Government, and are keen to make progress with our plans as soon as possible.”