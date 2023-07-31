Former Lynn girl Jess Harding has won the latest series of ITV’s Love Island with her new boyfriend Sammy Root.

Jess, 22, and Sammy, also 22, were revealed to have received the most votes in a live final at the Mallorcan villa, hosted by presenter Maya Jama this evening.

The pair, who have between them won the £50,000 prize money, were crowned ahead of fellow finalists Whitney and Lochan, Ella and Tyrique, and Molly and Zachariah.

What an incredible journey it’s been for Jess and Sammy - your #LoveIsland Series 10 winners! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/saFdWaSt4y — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 31, 2023

Jess admitted they had not had the “perfect love story”, but said she would not change it.

That was before Sammy told her he loved her, and she told him she loved him too, having described him as her “Prince Charming”.