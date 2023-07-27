Our Jess has officially made it into the top five couples on this season of Love Island!

It’s now the final week of the show, but that doesn’t mean that the drama has come to an end...

Let’s recap Monday’s episode first, which saw Jess and Sammy discuss the visit from their families, during which Jess’s mum had told her that her friends “weren’t sure yet” about Sammy.

Jess and Sammy watch the Grafties together. Picture: ITV

She told her new boyfriend that her mum “always has her guard up”. “I’m a little bit disheartened as she didn’t give me the same reaction that others got,” she said. “It just upset me a little bit.”

Despite this, Sammy said he thought Jess’s mum Sarah had been “much more understanding” than he had expected, adding: “At the end of the day, you’re her daughter.”

Jess replied: “I can see you are proving yourself, you are trying. It’s going to take time.”

Later on in the beach hut, she said that her mum “does like him, but maybe she’ll love him at a later stage”.

Sammy went on to tell his friends that asking Jess to be his girlfriend before she met his mum and dad was “a big risk”, but that the “time felt right” and he “didn’t want to wait any longer”.

As for the situation with Sarah, he said he expected her to be “colder” and it would “be a case of proving” that Jess was the one for him.

Jess and Ella performed a dance routine together for the talent show. Picture: ITV

And Jess continued discussing the visit with her friends, as she told Ella that she didn’t expect her mum to come in and say “I love him”, as she is “overprotective”, but she does like him and he will need to prove that to her in time.

“All it’ll take is a few family barbecues and they’ll be chatting each others’ ears off,” Jess added.

Later on in the episode, it was time for the islanders to display their skills in a talent show, which saw Sammy pull off a headstand and some juggling. Jess was clearly impressed as she said: “My boyfriend has many talents. Proud girlfriend moment.”

Jess and Ella performed a routine to Rude Boy by Rihanna. Picture: ITV

As for Jess’s talent, she performed a dance routine with Ella to Rude Boy by Rihanna, which culminated in a lap dance for their partners, Sammy and Tyrique. Jess and Ella later joked: “They loved it, they didn’t know we could dance like that!”

Moving on to Tuesday’s show, and it was time for the Grafties awards – with the public voting for the winners. Before they started, Sammy said his priority was “keeping Jess happy”. “Things have been good, I want it to stay that way,” he added.

During the awards, Jess was nominated for three awards: ‘It’s Giving Plot Twist’, ‘Most Snakey Snitch’, and ‘WTF? Moment’, but she was pipped to the post in all three by her fellow islanders.

All the islanders sit down to watch ‘the Grafties’ awards. Picture: ITV

Although there was some tension between Sammy and Jess while watching the clips of Jess on her dates with Josh, they seemed fine after the awards.

As for Wednesday’s episode, we watched as Jess geared up for a prank, by donning a long black wig, a Hogwarts-esque robe and putting the hood up. The girls pretended to be spooked which prompted Mitch to walk past, who was actually scared by her disguise!

And later on, the results of another public vote on the most compatible couple was revealed, with Jess and Sammy safe, while Ella B and Mitch, Molly and Zachariah, and Abi and Scott receiving the fewest votes.

The islanders decided to say goodbye to Abi and Scott, while Jess and Sammy said it was nice to not be one of the bottom couples again.

With the final on Monday, there’s not long left to see if they make it that far!