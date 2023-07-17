When we last caught up on how Jess is getting on in the Mallorcan villa, we were concerned as she, along with Sammy, were at risk of being dumped from the island.

So, I can start this column off on a happy note and tell you all that within minutes of Thursday’s episode being aired, we found out that Sammy and Jess were safe – phew – but Leah and Montel were sent home.

Tyrique, Ella, Whitney and Lochan all said they disagreed with Jess and Sammy being in the bottom four after the vote.

Jess on a date with new bombshell Josh. Picture: ITV

The next day, Jess found out that she was going on a date with new bombshell Josh Brocklebank, 26, a financial advisor from Essex.

After hearing this news, Sammy did admit that the pair being in the bottom four was “probably” his fault, but he said: “Me and Jess know what we’ve got.”

We then watched as Jess went on her date with Josh, and the pair got to know each other over some drinks.

Jess and Sammy having a chat in the villa. Picture: ITV

She did tell the latest bombshell that she and Sammy were “closed off”, but that didn’t put Josh off, as he praised Jess for her “good personality” and said she had her “head screwed on”.

Jess did admit to him that she and Sammy had been on a “rocky ride” though, and told him it had been a “lovely” date.

Back in the villa, Jess and the new female bombshell Ella Barnes told the girls about the dates, and Jess asked Ella Thomas how Sammy had been during the date, with her describing him as being rattled by it.

He did admit to Jess later on that he had missed her and said his day without her had been “rubbish”.

Ella B, Mitch, Jess and Josh after recoupling. Picture: ITV

On Friday’s show, Jess and Josh continued talking and when Josh and Ella B were asked to pick islanders to couple up with, he picked Jess, much to Sammy’s dismay. But when Sammy didn’t speak to Josh just after this, leaving the newbie by himself, Jess said he had been “disrespectful”.

She also thanked Josh for choosing her, saying it was a “nice feeling”, although she said she realised it was not a nice situation for Sammy, even though he “got to know every girl before he closed it off with me”. “Now we’re closed off, someone wants to get to know me,” she added.

Later on, Jess asked Sammy if he was okay, but he said he wasn’t and he particularly wasn’t pleased that she hadn’t come to see him after the recoupling. “We’re on track now, it’s just sh*t,” he added.

Jess after being picked by Josh as the person he wanted to couple up with. Picture: ITV

While Josh described being “buzzing” about recoupling with Jess, her friends told her not to waste his or her own time if she wasn’t really interested.

It was a crunch time for 22-year-old Jess, who felt that she had done nothing wrong, but Ella T told her that Sammy was “second guessing” things as she had said she wanted to be closed off and exclusive, but was now getting to know Josh.

And on Sunday night, we watched as Jess decided to call things to a close with Josh already, as she said “deep down” she knew where her head was at and didn’t want to give him “false hope”.

Although she admitted that she had “owed it to herself” to get to know him, she later said that he was “just not Sammy” and she was “too far in now”.

“I have too many feelings to want to entertain it,” she said. Ella T and Whitney were not surprised by this, as they said: “We already knew.”

When she told Sammy that she had called things to an end with Josh though, she did say that she wanted Sammy to open up more to her, as she was “having doubts” in her head. But he replied: “I’m not a big feelings person.” In a confessional in the beach hut, Jess said: “I need reassurance because I overthink a lot.”

Jess and Sammy after recoupling. Picture: ITV

It wasn’t long before there was another text to the group, telling them that there was going to be another recoupling, with the girls picking this time.

As she chose Sammy, Jess said there had been an “instant spark” between them, that the energy was “amazing”, and she would “rather there be tests in here than the outside”. “I can see it working on the outside,” she added. “I’m excited to see what happens.” As are we Jess, but first, on Monday night, we’re set to find out the results after the public voted for their favourite couple. We’re keeping our fingers crossed again!