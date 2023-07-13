While the last few episodes of Love Island have seen Jess and Sammy reconcile for hopefully one final time, is it the end of their journey on the hit ITV show?

The couple have been revealed as one of three vulnerable pairings who could be leaving the Mallorcan villa.

But as always, there’s a lot to get through before we get to that point! So let’s rewind back to Monday’s episode, when Jess and Sammy were on the rocks following the revelations from Movie Night.

Sammy and Jess having a chat in the villa. Picture: ITV

During the show, we saw Catherine tell Sammy that he had upset Jess and she herself said to her friends that “at the end of the day, Sammy mugs me off”.

The next morning, she explained to the other girls that she didn’t feel good and that she wasn’t going to let Sammy “walk all over her” again.

Later on, we watched as she told him that she wanted him to “own what he did and apologise”.

Jess and Sammy in the villa. Picture: ITV

“You compared me to another girl and no one wants that,” she said, and he replied that what he had said to Mal wasn’t true and he was now holding himself accountable.

Jess also told him that it made her feel like “second best” and she was “fed up” of feeling that way. Sammy did try to make it up to her, saying that he had “never felt about anyone else” the way that he does about her.”

He later said he was “done with going round in circles” and it’s fair to say the pair did not resolve their issues at this point.

We then saw Jess tell some of the girls that she was “making Sammy sweat”, but she said that “seeing him sad” was making her sad too.

All of the girls ahead of the recoupling. Picture: ITV

There was a lot of focus on the couple in this episode, as we then watched them have what they themselves described as a “nicer chat”, as Sammy apologised and said he realised he had feelings for Jess during Casa Amor.

In Tuesday’s show, things went a step further as, during a recoupling, Sammy shared with everyone in the villa that he had “clear feelings” for Jess and he “would close things off if she would have me”.

He added: “I’m excited to see where it will go.” Jess was clearly happy with Sammy’s speech, as she told him that it was “nice” and thanked him.

They both agreed that they didn’t want to get to know anyone else if more bombshells came in and decided they were ready to be closed off.

The next morning, Sammy was still on his best behaviour, as he made breakfast for Jess and said it was from her “knight in shining armour”.

And later on in a challenge called Life’s A Beach, Amber decided to “throw shade” (publicly criticise) on Sammy by handing him a parasol, saying he never really wanted to get to know her. Could’ve been worse!

Jess and Sammy reacting to the news that Catherine and Elom have been dumped. Picture: ITV

As for Wednesday’s episode, we didn’t see an awful lot of Jess, until the islanders were told that Catherine and Elom were to be immediately dumped from the island, having received the fewest votes from the public who had been asked to choose the most compatible couple.

Jess and Sammy, along with Leah and Montel, and Kady and Ouzy, could be dumped from the island this evening. Picture: ITV

Jess and Sammy are at risk of being dumped from the island in tonight’s episode. Picture: ITV

Jess had been close to Catherine during their time in the villa and said her “presence will be missed”.

But the islanders didn’t have long to relax, as they were soon told that Jess and Sammy, along with Leah and Montel and Kady and Ouzy, were also at risk of leaving the villa, as they had all received the next fewest votes. We’ll soon find out who goes and hopefully it’s not our Jess!