After previously being named the sexiest footballer, Jess has added to her list of accolades as this week, she was rated as Love Island’s ‘top snogger’.

But, before we get to that, let’s start off with Monday’s episode, which saw Jess and her partner Mitch Taylor show their support to Whitney Adebayo, after a disagreement she had with Mehdi Edno regarding his behaviour in the heart rate challenge.

Elsewhere in the ep, Kady McDermott told Jess that she thought she should speak to Sammy Root – who Jess was previously coupled up with – to see where his head was at.

The girls on Love Island earlier this week. Picture: ITV

The Love Island alumni also told her that she believed Jess and Mitch were “just friends”. Jess said she would speak to Sammy, and that the whole situation was “so hard”, adding: “I don’t like it.”

Moving on to Tuesday’s show, and things started to become clearer for Jess, who admitted to some of the other islanders that, if she could, she would use a “magic wand” to go back in time and still be coupled up with Sammy.

She even told Kady that she would reject Mitch’s advances – as Kady did to Zachariah Noble – if he tried to kiss her.

Jess and Mitch. Picture: ITV

Jess reads out a text on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Speaking of kissing, the islanders were later told they would be taking part in a snogging challenge, with the men wearing blindfolds and noise-cancelling headphones while the women gave them a smooch.

The men then had to rate each of them out of ten, with Jess chuffed to find she was given the most marks.

After giving the boys their best smooches, the results of the kissing challenge are:



🥇 Jess - 62.5

🥈 Catherine and Mal - 59.5

🥉 Whitney - 59

💋 Leah - 50

💋 Ella - 46

💋 Kady - 31.5#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/1nJ9RYY84M — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 27, 2023

As the evening came around, Jess decided it was time to speak to Sammy about how she was feeling, telling him that she did not feel that there was anything more than friendship with Mitch and that she’d still like to get to know Sammy.

And after that, she confessed to Mitch that she didn’t “feel like it’s going anywhere”, and that she felt he was her “best mate” in the villa.

Jess pictured on a date in the villa. Picture: ITV

But the islanders’ night didn’t finish there, as they found out the results of a public vote which asked viewers to choose their favourite boy and girl – with Mehdi and Mal Nicol getting the fewest votes and being dumped from the island.

On Wednesday’s episode, Jess joined the other islanders in comforting Whitney who was very upset after her partner left.

Jess, pictured with Catherine, Whitney and Ella. Picture: ITV

Sammy and Jess continued chatting after Mal was dumped from the island. Picture: ITV

She also spoke to Sammy, who was now ‘single’ following Mal’s departure. The pair both said they wanted to continue getting to know each other, with Jess saying she felt like they could pick up where they had left off.

It hadn’t been nice to see him kiss Mal either, she admitted, but Sammy said he wasn’t “great” at putting his energy into two people at once.

Sammy later said in a confessional at the beach hut: “Neither of us shut that door. I’d be lying if I said I was done with Jess.”